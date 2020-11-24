Forty eight citizens fined for violating preventive covid-19 measures

Police handed out fines to 48 citizens all across Cyprus over the part 24 hours for violations of measures aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 2,350 checks were carried out, police also said on Tuesday.

In Nicosia, seven individuals were reported after 565 checks while in Limassol 15 fines were handed out after a total of 333 checks. Police also reported 10 individuals in Larnaca after 493 checks.

In Paphos, seven citizens were reported out of a total of 585 checks, while in Famagusta 297 checks led to five fines while in Morphou area 77 checks led to four individuals being reported.

In addition, Port Police carried out 31 checks and found no one violating the measures.