Forty citizens, two establishments fined in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 40 citizens and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of Covid-19 measures aiming to curb the spread of the virus.

The Force carried out a total of 3,748 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 1,333 checks and fined an owner of an establishment and 5 individuals, while in Limassol the checks were 459 and 16 people were fined.

In Larnaca, police carried out 610 checks and fined 5 individuals, while in Pafos 1 owner and 4 citizens were handed out fines for violations after a total of 169 checks.

In Famagusta, after 636 checks 10 citizens were fined and in Morphou no violation was recorded after a total of 179 checks.

Moreover, 165 checks were carried out in airports and ports and no violations were recorded.