Forty children, teenagers and even infants hospitalised with Covid in two months

A total of 40 children, teenagers and even infants in Cyprus were hospitalised with coronavirus in less than two months – specifically from March 1 to April 22.

Their age ranged between 0 and 21, according to Philenews which cites official data.

This clearly shows that the mutation of the virus affects, in addition to older people, the young ones as well as newborns.

At the same time, what is recorded daily in public hospitals proves the effectiveness of vaccines against the development of serious symptoms as well as deaths from the virus.

The average age of coronavirus patients has now dropped to 58.6 years while admissions of older people show a significant decrease. This is attributed to the fact that the vaccination rate of people aged 70 and above is now quite high.

For people over 80 it is now at 70.9% for both doses and for people over 70 at 29% with both doses while 50.1% have received one dose of the vaccine.

The majority of people of this age who are infected with the coronavirus and end up in hospital either have no vaccination history at all or have taken only one dose, according to the data. There are always of course some exceptions.