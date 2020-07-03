First you smell the bread and then you are impressed by the delicious dough. The Fornetti chain, although new to Cyprus, dates back to 1997 when it first opened in a small Hungarian town as a family business. Now it has become the favourite bakery for the residents of Limassol since it already has four stores, while the fifth is expected soon. A wide variety of traditional breads, fluffy pastry, freshly baked croissants, French baguettes and many other delicious baked goods without saturated fat, perfectly complement your fragrant coffee that is offered here again and is high quality espresso that is originating from Milan.

Leoforou Archiepiskopou Makariou Γ’37, Limassol , 25348108, Monday to Friday 5:00-21:00, Saturday 7:00-23:00 and Sunday 7:00-19:00, www.fornetti.com