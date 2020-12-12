News World Formula One's Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Formula One’s Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton wins Japanese GP

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One’s Abu Dhabi season-ender but vowed to give his all in Sunday’s race.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver has returned after testing positive for the new coronavirus and missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend. He has tested negative repeatedly this week.

The Briton did not want to go into medical detail but said the virus had to be taken seriously and he felt for all those who had suffered from it or were mourning lost loved ones.

“I am not 100%, I still have some feeling within my lungs,” he said.

“Normally, I would drive even if one of my arms was hanging off. That’s what we do as racing drivers and luckily that’s not the case,” he added.

“It definitely won’t be the easiest of races physically but I will manage and give it absolutely everything I’ve got.”

Hamilton clinched his record-equalling seventh championship in Turkey last month and is the most successful F1 driver of all time.

He has won 11 of 16 races, equalling his best season performance, but a 12th win of 2020 would be the icing on the cake of another stellar season that has seen Mercedes take both titles for the seventh year in a row.

Asked whether adrenalin had carried him through, Hamilton said it was more about overall energy.

“One of the (COVID) symptoms is it really drains you so I’m trying to sleep as much as I can,” he said. “But recharging is not as easy as it perhaps normally has been in the past.”

Mercedes have won the last six races in Abu Dhabi but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seized pole position on Saturday with Hamilton’s Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.

Verstappen and Bottas are fighting for the runner-up position in the championship, with the Finn 16 points clear of the Dutchman. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus-Serbia MoU on Diaspora issues to be implemented
Next articlePro-Trump groups to march and pray to protest president’s election loss

Top Stories

Local

Two deaths, 324 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities on Saturday announced two deaths and 324 new cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing of which 143 were people found positive from...
Read more
Local

Wanted man for illegal possession of hunting rifle – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for 35-year-old Iosif Iosif (photo) in connection with illegal possession of a hunting rifle and threats he has made in Paphos...
Read more
World

Pro-Trump groups to march and pray to protest president’s election loss

Annie Charalambous -
Conservative groups that allege without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election from Donald Trump plan protests nationwide on Saturday, including a...
Read more
World

Formula One’s Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Annie Charalambous -
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender but...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Serbia MoU on Diaspora issues to be implemented

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou and visiting Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Saturday discussed ways for the implementation of an MoU on Diaspora...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Pro-Trump groups to march and pray to protest president’s election loss

Annie Charalambous -
Conservative groups that allege without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election from Donald Trump plan protests nationwide on Saturday, including a...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.87 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 69.87 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,828​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Not so Merry Christmas looms for coronavirus-hit Europe

Annie Charalambous -
Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding spreading the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family...
Read more
World

US approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, mass-inoculation in less than 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros