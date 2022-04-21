Former volunteerism commissioner Yiannaki faces 18 charges

Former volunteerism commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki is facing 18 charges in relation to the alleged forgery of his academic documents – an allegation which led him to resign from his post in 2021.

This is what police spokesman Christos Andreou told state radio on Thursday, adding that Yiannaki had been charged in writing.

“The charges are serious, some of them provide sentencing of up to three to four years imprisonment,” he added.

The police investigation was ordered by the Auditor-General, with Yiannaki hitting headlines in May 2021 after reports revealed he had been at the centre of a probe triggered by allegations he had forged his high school and university diplomas.

A photograph of the English translation of Yiannaki’s secondary school diploma had shown a mismatch between the grades of several subjects written out in numbers and in letters, suggesting they had been tampered with.

Both qualifications were in Yiannaki’s files at the Youth Board of Cyprus (Onek) where he was first appointed in 1996, securing a permanent job in 2007. President Anastasiades appointed him commissioner in May 2013.