Former Mayor of Nicosia Lellos Demetriades died this afternoon. According to his son Achilleas, he had been facing some health problems for some time now and died this afternoon at the Nicosia General Hospital.

Lellos Demetriades had been a deputy with the Patriotic Front (1960-1069) and with the Unified Party (1969-1970). In 1971 he was appointed Mayor of Nicosia and remained in this position until December 2001, with the exception of some weeks between July and Augusts 1974.