Former Kiti bishop’s trial for rape opens on Orthodox Easter’s Holy Monday

Former Kiti bishop Chrysostomos will stand trial for rape before Larnaca Assize Court on April 26, Orthodox Easter’s Holy Monday.

The hearing on Monday was held behind closed doors and the case is based on a complaint filed by a woman allegedly assaulted between April 1 and 30, 2011.

The reported assault had taken at his place of work at the time, that is the bishopric in Larnaca, according to Phienews.

He is also due to appear before court for a case of indecent assault of a second woman that was allegedly committed in November 1981. At the time, the woman was only 16.

The second case was filed in court on Monday and the trial date was set for June 8.

The former high-ranking clergyman was accompanied by his lawyer and was released on €50,000 bail and after handing in his travel documents.