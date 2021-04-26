Former Kiti bishop’s trial for rape begins on Monday before Larnaca Assize Court

Former Kiti bishop Chrysostomos’ trial for rape begins on Monday before the Assize Court in Larnaca with the 83-year-old fallen from grace clergyman categorically denying the accusations.

The case is based on a complaint filed by a woman allegedly assaulted between April 1 and 30, 2011. The reported assault had taken at his place of work at the time – that is the bishopric in Larnaca.

He is also due to appear before court for a case of indecent assault of a second woman that was allegedly committed in November 1981. At the time, the woman was only 16. The second case’s trial date is set for June 8.

The former high-ranking clergyman is not in custody but free on €50,000 bail and with his travel documents handed in.