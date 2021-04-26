Former Kiti Bishop requests to be ruled incompetent to stand trial

During today’s trial of former Kiti Bishop Chrysostomos for rape before the Assize Court in Larnaca, the lawyer of the 83-year-old fallen from grace clergyman claimed that his client is incompetent to stand trial due to his mental state.

The issue was raised by the lawyer before the accused replied to the charges as provided by the criminal procedure.

Consequently, the charges remain the same and is based on a complaint filed by a woman allegedly assaulted between April 1 and 30, 2011. The reported assault had taken at his place of work at the time – that is the bishopric in Larnaca.

Following developments the Court set 19 May as the date during which the request submitted by the defense will be examined.

The former high-ranking clergyman is not in custody but free on €50,000 bail and with his travel documents handed in.

(philenews)