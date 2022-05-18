NewsWorldFormer king to visit Spain after 2020 departure amid scandal

Former king to visit Spain after 2020 departure amid scandal

File Photo: Spain's King Juan Carlos And His Son Crown Prince Felipe Attend The Signature Ceremony Of The Act Of Abdication At The Royal Palace In Madrid
File Photo: Spain's King Juan Carlos And His Son Crown Prince Felipe Attend The Signature Ceremony Of The Act Of Abdication At The Royal Palace In Madrid

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos will travel to his country this weekend for the first time since leaving for the United Arab Emirates in August, 2020 under a cloud of scandal, the mayor of the town he is visiting for a boating event said on Tuesday.

Juan Carlos, 84, said in March he was maintaining his residence in the UAE although he would visit Spain frequently after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors dropped a series of investigations into alleged fraud. Read full story

Once revered for his role in Spain’s transition to democracy, Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 following a number of scandals including his affair with Danish national Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein Sayn. He is now seen as a liability for his son, King Felipe.

Juan Carlos could face trial in Britain in a harassment case brought against him by his former lover. Read full story

The former king will visit the municipality of Sanxenxo in the northern region of Galicia this weekend to attend a regatta, Sanxenxo Mayor Telmo Martin told state broadcaster TVE.

“After almost two years of not being among us, it will be an opportunity to show him the affection we feel for him,” Martin said.

Martin said he did not know if the king emeritus, which is his title after the abdication, would participate in the sailing race his boat is expected to take part in.

The Royal House said it could not confirm the visit and that it was up to Juan Carlos to make public any plans he has.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit – study
Next articleOne in five long Covid patients in Cyprus feels discriminated against

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros