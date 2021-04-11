Former Interior and Defence Minister Socrates Hasikos laid to rest

Former Interior and Defence Minister Socrates Hasikos who died of cancer on Monday was laid to rest on Sunday in the presence of President Nicos Ansatasiades.

The funeral ceremony in Episkopio, Paphos district, was officiated by Archbishop Chrysostomos.

A Defense Minister announcement also said that all the measures provided by the health protocols to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic were observed.

Hasikos, 64, was appointed Minister of Defence under the Glafkos Clerides administration in 1999 and held this position until February 28, 2003.

On March 1, 2013, Hasikos was appointed Interior Minister by President Anastasiades. On May 10, 2017, he resigned for personal reasons.