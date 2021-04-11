NewsLocalFormer Interior and Defence Minister Socrates Hasikos laid to rest

Former Interior and Defence Minister Socrates Hasikos laid to rest

Former Interior and Defence Minister Socrates Hasikos who died of cancer on Monday was laid to rest on Sunday in the presence of President Nicos Ansatasiades.

The funeral ceremony in Episkopio, Paphos district, was officiated by Archbishop Chrysostomos.

A Defense Minister announcement also said that all the measures provided by the health protocols to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic were observed.

Hasikos, 64, was appointed Minister of Defence under the Glafkos Clerides administration in 1999 and held this position until February 28, 2003.

On March 1, 2013, Hasikos was appointed Interior Minister by President Anastasiades. On May 10, 2017, he resigned for personal reasons.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUN envoy Lute starts preparatory reunification talks in Nicosia
Next articlePolice issue 425 fines in 48 hours for breach of covid measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros