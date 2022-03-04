Former house of Vasos Lyssarides becomes home for abused children

The until recently house of politician and doctor Vasos Lyssarides, north of the Presidential Palace, will become a Center for the support and treatment of sexually abused children.

EDEK party wanted to turn the house into a museum, dedicated to the party’s founder but finally the proposal of the Transport Ministry prevailed, since the Center had been seeking a place to house abused children for a long time.

The house had remained empty since last April when Vasos Lyssarides died.

The Public Works Department will soon undertake the necessary alterations and repairs so that the house will soon be in a position to receive its first tenants.