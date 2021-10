Former President of high school teachers union OELMEK, Dimitris Taliadoros, is in critical condition following a fire that broke out in his house on Tuesday afternoon.

Taliadoros suffered respiratory problems and burns and was rushed to the Nicosia General Hospital at the time. His condition had been stable, but took a turn for the worse today and he had to be intubated.

He is described as being in critical condition.

The cause of the fire in his house is under investigation.