Former Greek President Papoulias has passed away at 92

Former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias passed away this morning (December 26). He was 92.

Born outside Ioannina in northern Greece and a law graduate, Papoulias entered politics in 1974, joining socialist party PASOK.
He served as MP from 1977 to 2004.
Papoulias was foreign minister in two Papandreou governments between 1985-1989 and 1993 to 1996.
As foreign minister in the early to mid 90s, he played a significant role in pushing for the start of accession negotiations between Cyprus and the EU.

He was elected President of the Hellenic Republic by parliament in 2005 and re-elected for a 2nd term five-year term in 2010.

The Greek statesman has three daughters.

By Constantinos Tsintas
