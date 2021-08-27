NewsWorldFormer Greek politician Akis Tsochatzopoulos dies

Former Greek politician Akis Tsochatzopoulos dies

Akis Tsochatzopoulos, one of the founders of PASOK  and a close associate of Andreas Papandreou and minister in all his governments died of multiple organ failure at the age of 82 at a private clinic in Piraeus on Friday.
He was elected to the Hellenic Parliament for the first time in 1981 and remained in seat until 2007. On 1 July 2011, amid accusations of corruption scandals, the Hellenic Parliament voted in favour of pressing charges against him.  He was subsequently convicted to a 20-year prison sentence on 7 October 2013. On April 2018 he was granted early release from prison due to deteriorating health.

By gavriella
Previous articleChilean Paralympic athlete inspires new Barbie doll
Next articleLimassol-Nicosia highway closed near Choirokitia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros