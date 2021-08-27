Former Greek politician Akis Tsochatzopoulos dies

Akis Tsochatzopoulos, one of the founders of PASOK and a close associate of Andreas Papandreou and minister in all his governments died of multiple organ failure at the age of 82 at a private clinic in Piraeus on Friday.

He was elected to the Hellenic Parliament for the first time in 1981 and remained in seat until 2007. On 1 July 2011, amid accusations of corruption scandals, the Hellenic Parliament voted in favour of pressing charges against him. He was subsequently convicted to a 20-year prison sentence on 7 October 2013. On April 2018 he was granted early release from prison due to deteriorating health.