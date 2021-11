Mimi Kypianou, wife of late former President Spyros Kyprianou, died today at the age of 89.

In recent days se had been hospitalized at the Nicosia General Hospital.

She had been first lady during the period 1978-1988. Mimi Kyprianou was from Veroia, Greece and met Spyros Kyprianou in London during her studies there. Together they had two sons, Achilleas and Markos.