Former candidate lawmaker denies rape of woman

The 31-year-old municipal councilor and former candidate lawmaker today appeared before the Larnaca-Famagusta Permanent Criminal Court and denied the accusation that he had had illegal intercourse with a woman without her consent.

The complainant claims the incident occurred on 1 January 2011.

The case was set for 6 October 2021 to continue the hearing.

Initially the prosecution requested that the accused submits his travel documents, something that the Court declined and so the man finally signed a 20,000-guarantee and has to appear in a Police station once a week.

