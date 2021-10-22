Former Bishop of Kition found not guilty for case of rape

The Larnaca Assizes finally found former Bishop of Kition Chrysostomos not guilty regarding a case of raping a woman.

Specifically the verdict of the Larnaca Assizes was based on multiple contradictions but also lies and weird claims. It must be noted that the case had to do with the rape of a woman, approximately 11 years ago.

The former Bishop will also appear before the Larnaca District Court about a second case of indecent assault against a minor, 30 years ago. From the very beginning the Bishop has been denying all accusations.