Through his lawyer Michalis Pikis, the former Bishop of Kiti informed the Larnaca Assizes Court that he would proceed with a statement without taking an oath on the Gospel and without being cross-examined. The statement will be in relation to the testimonies so far in the case of a rape of a woman in which he is accused.

The process will begin before the Court on 2 August.

