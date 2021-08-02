NewsLocalFormer Bishop of Kiti refuses accusations of rape

Former Bishop of Kiti refuses accusations of rape

In a statement without taking an oath on the Gospel and without being cross-examined, the former Bishop of Kiti, who is accused of raping a woman, refused the accusations and defended his innocence. He also fully adopted the content of his testimony to the Police.

Then three witnesses for the defense testified: two people from the staff of the bishopric and the accountant.

The whole procedure took place behind closed doors and today the defense completed its case before the Larnaca Assizes Court which set 8 September as the date for the closing arguments of the two sides.

Read More: Former Bishop of Kiti to proceed in trial without oath on the Gospel

By gavriella
Previous articleMore than 800 appointments made for children 12-15
Next articleNew guidelines for manual labor during current heatwave

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros