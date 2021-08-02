Former Bishop of Kiti refuses accusations of rape

In a statement without taking an oath on the Gospel and without being cross-examined, the former Bishop of Kiti, who is accused of raping a woman, refused the accusations and defended his innocence. He also fully adopted the content of his testimony to the Police.

Then three witnesses for the defense testified: two people from the staff of the bishopric and the accountant.

The whole procedure took place behind closed doors and today the defense completed its case before the Larnaca Assizes Court which set 8 September as the date for the closing arguments of the two sides.

Read More: Former Bishop of Kiti to proceed in trial without oath on the Gospel