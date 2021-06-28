NewsLocalFormer Bishop of Kiti cited progressive dementia

Former Bishop of Kiti cited progressive dementia

The two witnesses who appeared today before the Larnaca Assizes Court, to express their opinion about the health condition of the former Bishop of Kiti Chrysostomos, claimed that he is suffering from progressive dementia.

During a long procedure that started at 09:30 and was concluded at 15:30, the two witnesses called by the Defense claimed that the former clergyman is in no position to attend the judicial procedure.

According to information, X-rays recent and older ones were presented to convince the court about the former Bishop’s health condition.

The judicial procedure may continue after 30 June.

