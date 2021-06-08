NewsLocalFormer Bishop asks to be found unfit to stand trial

Former Bishop asks to be found unfit to stand trial

The Larnaca District Court postponed for 30 June the hearing of the case of former Bishop of Kiti Chrysostomos, accused of indecent assault of a minor on 12 April 1981.

The lawyer of the former bishop said that another case is pending against the former cleric before the Criminal Court. He also argued that the former bishop cannot follow the court proceedings because of diminished mental faculties.

The request will be examined by the Criminal Court on 28 June.

It is reminded that the Police filed two cases against the former Bishop one for the alleged rape of a woman and one for indecent assault against a 16-year-old.

By gavriella
Previous articleTransport Minister says we have to maintain our vehicles in prime condition
Next articleI-Justice still in the air

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros