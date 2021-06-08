Former Bishop asks to be found unfit to stand trial

The Larnaca District Court postponed for 30 June the hearing of the case of former Bishop of Kiti Chrysostomos, accused of indecent assault of a minor on 12 April 1981.

The lawyer of the former bishop said that another case is pending against the former cleric before the Criminal Court. He also argued that the former bishop cannot follow the court proceedings because of diminished mental faculties.

The request will be examined by the Criminal Court on 28 June.

It is reminded that the Police filed two cases against the former Bishop one for the alleged rape of a woman and one for indecent assault against a 16-year-old.