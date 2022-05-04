Fork Food Market in Nicosia on May 6

Taste of CyprusLocal FoodFork Food Market in Nicosia on May 6

Barbecue 6875418 960 720
The Fork Food Market this Friday, the 6th of Μay, at the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia (behind the Parliament and opposite the Old General Hospital). As usual, food will be served from 7 pm until 11 pm while the bar and the music will stay open till midnight.
May be an image of 4 people, outdoors and tree
This week there will be an extra stall in order to better serve the guests as well as a new entry with a full vegan menu. This Friday will be even better than the previous one!
More information about the full menu can be found here
@Dj Marcos will take over the music part for the night!
Prepare yourselves and come hungry!!
When Friday, May 6 from 7 pm till midnight
Where Nicosia municipal gardens
Location
Facebook Page
For more information call 99557777/96395261, visit the website at www.forkfoodmarket.com or subscribe to receive the newsletter at https://www.forkfoodmarket.com/subscribe
By Lisa Liberti
Taste

