Forests in Cyprus host and protect 80% of biodiversity

The protection and sustainable management of forests and the environment in general is of critical importance if we want to have a better future and it is evident that is complex and arduous endeavor that requires continuous and collective effort at both the international and national levels, said the Director of the Forestry Department Charalambos Alexandrou in a greeting with the ovation of the International Forest Day.

In Cyprus, he said, we have managed to keep the forests in excellent condition. They host and protect 80% of the Cypriot biodiversity. They host 1400 of the 1649 indigenous species and subspecies of flora and about 110 of the 141 endemic species and subspecies.

More than 80% of Europe’s Natura 2000 network in Cyprus is covered by forest areas and 58% of the network is state forests. At the same time, by managing most of the areas as National Forest Parks, we have brought people close to nature so that everyone can enjoy it and in this way to support both tourism and the economy, says Mr. Alexandrou.

