Forests Department maintains red alert for risk of fire on Friday

Cyprus’s Department of Forests has announced that a “red alert” warning for risk of fire will continue to be in effect on Friday, 20 of August urging the public to refrain from activities that may cause fire and to cooperate with the authorities.

According to the announcement, whoever sees smoke or fire inside or near forests should contact the nearest Forest Station or call the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

It notes that lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment, and that lighting a fire for cooking is only allowed in the specified areas at picnic sites. Lighting a fire without a permit is punishable with a fine up to €50,000 and/or imprisonment up to ten years, based on the forest law or a fine of up to €20,000 and/or imprisonment up to five years.

The public is also urged not to proceed with any activities that might spark a fire such as welding or use of any agricultural machinery that produces heat.