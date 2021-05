The Forestry Department has warned that strong winds are blowing in parts of Cyprus and the public should be extra careful with possible fire break-ups.

However, no alert has been issued yet from the Cyprus Meteorological Service.

The Forestry Department also warned that in case a fire breaks out winds will make efforts to put it out extremely hard.

They also called on anyone who sees smoke going up or a bushfire to report it promptly to 1407 (Forestry Department) or to 112 (Fire Brigade)