Forestry Department receives no new positions

975 positions were approved by the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, of which 89 were appointed to the Ministry of Agriculture but none to the Forestry Department.

The Employees Branch of the Forestry Department noted the absence of positions appointed in a note to President Nicos Anastasiades on July 21.

In another note sent to the President a year ago, the Department emphasized the shortage of staff and stated that had they been adequately staffed and equipped then damages brought from forest fires could have been prevented.

Additionally, the mental and physical strain incurred by the current staff was noted given the additional pressure imposed on them by staff shortages.

The Fire Department also submitted a suggestion for renewing its fleet with the purchase of 11 new vehicles, as well as employing new staff for 2022.

Fire Department directors Polys Hadjivasiliou spoke to Phileleftheros and explained that after the recent Larnaca and Limassol fires the Department has become better organized to prepare for future fires.

Hadjivasiliou mentioned the need to budget for 9 new fire tanker trucks, one pump carrier vehicle and one rescue vehicle, as well as the need to staff 64 work positions who are empty due to retirement, 33 new work positions for the Saittas and 56 new work positions for the Vasiliko station.

The Fire Department also requests to use the Joint Rescue Coordination Center as its primary coordination center in case of a fire, as it’s also being currently used to coordinate telecommunication for the Department.

Furthermore, the Fire Department was recently enforced with two drones and there are suggestions for buying an additional Kamov Russian helicopter.