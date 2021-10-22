Forestry Department issues instructions on how to collect mushrooms correctly

In view of the public’s outings to collect mushrooms, the Forestry Department stressed that it is strictly prohibited to use tools in order to find and or to collect mushrooms. In case of conviction, the penalty is imprisonment up to one year or fine up to 5,000 euros or both. At the same time, the Department is giving instructions of how to collect mushrooms correctly.

The Forestry Department is appealing to the public to implement the correct practices and to report any violations to the nearest forestry station. It is noted that it is important to only collect mature mushrooms who have released a large number of seeds thus safeguarding their reproduction in the coming years.