Forestry Department gets three new fire trucks used to also plow snow-PHOTOS

Three latest technology fire trucks that can be used to plow snow as well have been delivered to the Mediterranean island’s Forestry Department, Philenews reports.

The new fire trucks whose cost amounts to €1.2 million are equipped with high and low pressure pumps and can carry up to 3.5 tons of water when putting out a blaze.

They have the ability to move off-road and in fire lanes in high slopes. They will be on standby in each of the island’s three forest regions. That is, Paphos, Troodos and Nicosia.

With relevant additional equipment purchased the fire trucks will be converted into snowplows and used during the winter months to clear roads of snow.