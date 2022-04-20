Forestry Department: Cutting trees for Eastern bonfire is an offence

In an announcement, the Forestry Department noted that in recent years it has been noticed that trees are cut to be used for Eastern bonfires, something that is an offence. The Department pointed out that a written permission by the Forestry Department is needed for the cutting of any trees and the illegal cutting is punished with a fine of up to 5,000 euros or up to a year in prison or both.

At the same time, the Department asked the Local Authorities to immediately file complaints at local forestry offices for any case of tree cutting, so that this will be examined and culprits will be punished.

Finally it is noted that if anyone sees smoke or fire near or in a forest, he must inform the nearest Forestry Station immediately or call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112.