Forestry Department closes down camping sites

The Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, in an announcement, informs the public that for reasons of public health protection, the camping sites of Platania, Stavros Psokas and Kambi of Kalogiros will remain closed to the public until the restrictions are lifted due to measures relating to the Covid-19 virus.

This decision has been deemed necessary, as the existing specifications of the camping sites of the Department do not allow full compliance with the instructions for precautionary measures regarding the reopening of camps/camping sites, under conditions of corona virus (Covid-19) as published by the Ministry of Health on June 24th, 2020.

The Department of Forestry expresses its regret to the public and especially to the fans of the camp sites for depriving them of their use and hopes that the restrictive measures concerning Covid-19 will be lifted soon.

Source: Philenews/CNA