Forest roads leading to Akamas National Park to be-slightly-improved

Dangerous forest roads significant enough for the organization, guidance and management of visitors to the National Forest Park of Akamas will be improved. But not to the degree that they could turn into ones of public use.

To start with, three such roads which are 3.4 kilometres long will be improved as part of phase one of the ambitious park plan.

These are Toxeftra-Aspros Potamos-Lara-Circular Lara and Toxeftra-Avakas-Lipati.

Completion of the project is expected by February 2022-April 2023, that is after 14 months, at the estimated cost of €5,865,000.

The island’s Environment Authority has given its approval to this but under strict conditions.

The Akamas national park is expected to be ready before the end of 2022 provided all key actions necessary are on track and within the set deadline.

The project is expected to cost €12 million plus €1mn per year in operating costs.

 

By Annie Charalambous
