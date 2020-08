A forest fires red alert remains in place for tomorrow with the forestry department warning that lighting a fire without permission in a forest, is a crime punishable by 10 years imprisonment, a 50 thousand euro fine or both sentences or alternately, according to other legislation concerning lighting a fire in the open, with 5 years in prison, 20 thousand euro or both sentences.

Lighting a fire to prepare food is only allowed in designated picnic area barbecues.