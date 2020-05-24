Forest fires Red Alert-dramatic appeal for vigilance

The Forestry Department has issued a Red Alert for a forest fires hazard due to strong winds that will affect the island through to this evening.

It is prohibited to light a fire without permiission, throw cigarette butts in forests or at a distance of two kilometers from state forested areas.

According to a 2012 relevant legislation on forests, such offences are punishable with up to 10 years imprisonment, a 50 thousand euro fine, or both penalties.

In addition, a 1988 law on the prevention of fires, calls for a 5 year sentence, a fine of 20 thousand euro or both penalties.

Fires are only allowed in the barbecue areas of designated picnic sites on mountainous regions.

The forestry department appeals to the public to be extremely vigilant during their outings, avoiding actions or activities that might cause fires, such as the use of tools or farming equipment that emit heat, sparks or a flame, including an emery, oxygen welding and welding.

It is simply criminal, the forestry department says, to cause a fire under such circumstances.

If you see smoke or fire anywhere, call 1407 or 112.