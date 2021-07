According to an announcement of the Forestry Department, a fire that broke out at 15:00 in the forest near the community of Kornos, in the Larnaca district is currently under control.

Fire fighting forces that rushed to the area managed to put it under control after it burned two acres of wild vegetation.

The exact causes of the fire are being investigated.

The public is requested to inform 112 or 1407 if they see smoke/fire.