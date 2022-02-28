Forest Bathing Retreat on March 12/13

You have a unique chance to unplug from the noise of the city and to connect with Nature through the spring version of the Forest Bathing Retreat!

Enroll in a 2-day retreat for a deep mindful connection with Nature. The importance of the natural world to human health has long been recognized. We will use the medicine of the forest to reduce stress and support healing and wellness.

You will have the opportunity to reconnect with youself, feel and embody Nature’s healing effects in us. Our schedule will include Walks, Mindfulness Practices, Contemplative Activities, Yin Energy Practices, Breathing Techniques, Discussion, Vegetarian Food & accommodation*.

Researches demonstrate the benefits that mindfulness and forest bathing have on our physical and psychological health such as: boosting the immune system, reducing depression symptoms, anxiety, and stress, minimizing confusion, re-boost creativity, self-awareness etc.

Afroditi & Marilena are waiting for you!



~Dates: 12th & 13th March

~Where: Stavros tis Psokas

~You can join a 2day retreat to unplug from the noise

~Language: Ελληνική & English translation upon request

~Cancelations 72 hours prior.

FEES:

~Two days retreat fees:

€80 early bird till 27/2

€90 28/2 – 3/3

including food

~Accommodation:

€14 euros in shared wooden rooms / hostel (*ask for your options)

€3 euros for outdoor camping in your own tent.

~ Last registrations accepted by March 3, if spots are still available.

Organizers: Coheali Eco Experiences, Silentruth Institute

Area: Stavros tis Psokas