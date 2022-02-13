Foreign Ministry warns Cypriot nationals to leave Ukraine soon

Cypriot nationals should leave Ukraine as soon as possible in light of the changing security situation, the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also said citizens of the Republic of Cyprus permanently residing and/or temporarily located anywhere in Ukraine are encouraged to register on the online platform Connect2CY .

And/or to contact the Consular Section of the Cyprus Embassy in Ukraine to register their contact details.

The risk of war in Ukraine is looming larger despite intensified diplomatic efforts to avert such a catastrophic situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday evening as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days.

A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made towards cooling down the tensions.