Foreign Ministry urges all Cypriot nationals in Kyiv to contact the Cyprus embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging all Cypriot nationals who are in Ukraine, to contact the embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Kyiv to keep it posted about their presence in the country so that they can be contacted.

In a press release, the Ministry urged all Cypriots in Ukraine to fill out their contact information by registering on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy

It said the Crisis Management Centre has been activated and in cooperation and coordination with the embassy of the Republic in Ukraine, it is ready to provide any consular assistance to Cypriot nationals directly affected by the situation.

The embassy in Kyiv can be contacted at :

+380 44 499 6450/1

+380 97 504 9558 (mobile number)

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

The embassy address is:

24 Bulvarno-Kudriavska St., Level 2, 01601,Kyiv, Ukraine

Also, the Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus can be contacted at:

+357 22 651113

and the Crisis Management Centre at:

+357 22 801000