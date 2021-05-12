Foreign Ministry publicizes telephones of communication for Cypriots in Israel and the Palestinian territories

Cyprus Foreign Ministry has said that it follows recent developments in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and informs Cypriots citizens who are in the region about the telephones they can contact in case they need any consular or other assistance.

More specifically, Cypriots who need assistance can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Tel Aviv, address: 50 Dizengoff Street, Dizengoff Center, Gate 3, Top Tower, 14th floor, Tel Aviv 64332, telephone numbers: +972 39273000 (09.00-16.30, Monday-Friday), +972 548874433 (Mobile 24/7).

They can also contact the Representation Office in Ramallah, address: V.I.P Centre (close to “Al Moqataa”) 100 Al Kawthar Street, Al Bireh, Ramallah, telephones: +972 22413206 (08.00-15.30, Monday – Friday), the Foreign Ministry`s Consular Affairs Department, telephone: +357 22651113 (8:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday), the Foreign Ministry` Crisis Management Department, telephone: +357 22801000 (8:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday) and the Foreign Ministry`s Duty Officer, telephone: +357 99660129 (during non-working hours).

Cypriot citizens who are already in the region or plan to travel there are also urged to register on the online platform Connect2CY.