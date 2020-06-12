News Local Foreign Ministry issues two travel advisories

Foreign Ministry issues two travel advisories

Coronavirus: Foreign Ministry support for Cypriots abroad

 

 

With airports now open and flight connectivity gradually being restored, the Foreign Ministry on Friday issued two travel advisories for Cypriot citizens who plan to travel or are already abroad.

The first is for countries in groups A and B based on the epidemiological monitoring unit’s classification of June 10 regarding the coronavirus situation. Here the Foreign Ministry advises caution.

The second is for all other countries, and here the Foreign Ministry recommends against non-essential travel.

The ministry said that data is being constantly evaluated and the travel advisories will be updated wherever necessary. It also noted that the classification of countries is ‘dynamic’ and is being updated.

Groups A countries are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Group B are Israel, Poland and Romania.

“In light of the continuing spread globally of coronavirus COVID-19 and given its classification by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Cypriot citizens to exercise caution when travelling to these countries and to check in advance to make sure they are aware of the entry regulations and other measures that apply in their county of destination,” it said.

Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who are temporarily located or permanently reside in these countries are advised to be cautious, to follow local and international media on the latest developments regarding COVID-19, to adhere to the relevant instructions of the country’s authorities including restrictions or guidance concerning COVID-19 and to take self-protection measures, it added.

Cypriot citizens who are currently abroad, or intend to travel abroad for exceptional reasons, are encouraged to register on the online platform [email protected]

It should be noted that passengers intending to arrive/return to Cyprus will be required to comply with the applicable process and requirements for entry to Cyprus foreseen by relevant Decrees and Decisions of the Council of Ministers. Relevant announcements, press releases and information published by the Ministry of Health and other competent Authorities and Services of the Republic of Cyprus, are available from the dedicated website https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/

For all other countries except those listed in groups A and B, the Foreign Ministry is advising avoiding travel unless essential. Here too those already there should monitor local developments.

In case of an emergency, Cypriot citizens may contact the following numbers:

  • Diplomatic Missions of the Republic of Cyprus abroad:

Contact details for Diplomatic Missions are available at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website

http://www.mfa.gov.cy/mfa/mfa2016.nsf/mfa50_gr/mfa50_gr?OpenDocument

  • Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+357 2651113 (08:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday)

  • Duty Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+35799660129 (outside working hours*)

  • Crisis Management Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+35722801000 (24/7)

* The Duty Officer’s line is reachable outside office hours and is intended to provide assistance in emergency situations. For non-urgent questions, please contact the relevant Department of the Ministry during normal office hours via the switchboard +357 22-651000.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePournara refugee camp back to pre-pandemic operation
Next articlePolice to ramp up checks over weekend

Top Stories

World

Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections grew on Friday with a record daily increase in India, warnings against complacency in Europe and...
Read more
Economy

Residential Property Price Index loses steam due to declining foreign demand

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Cyprus Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) continued its upward trend albeit with a declining pace, affected by the reduced demand from foreign investors...
Read more
Local

Police to ramp up checks over weekend

Josephine Koumettou -
An action plan was devised during a meeting at Police Headquarters on Friday regarding checks this weekend at businesses for compliance to Covid-19 legislation. District...
Read more
Local

Foreign Ministry issues two travel advisories

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    With airports now open and flight connectivity gradually being restored, the Foreign Ministry on Friday issued two travel advisories for Cypriot citizens who plan...
Read more
Local

Pournara refugee camp back to pre-pandemic operation

Josephine Koumettou -
The Interior Ministry said on Friday that the 'Pournara' refugee centre in Kokkinotrimithia will return to its pre-pandemic operations due to zero Covid-19 cases. "In...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more
Local Food

Tahinosalata

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Beat the tahini with water, salt and garlic in a blender for a few seconds, and then add the lemon juice a tablespoon at...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police to ramp up checks over weekend

Josephine Koumettou -
An action plan was devised during a meeting at Police Headquarters on Friday regarding checks this weekend at businesses for compliance to Covid-19 legislation. District...
Read more
Local

Pournara refugee camp back to pre-pandemic operation

Josephine Koumettou -
The Interior Ministry said on Friday that the 'Pournara' refugee centre in Kokkinotrimithia will return to its pre-pandemic operations due to zero Covid-19 cases. "In...
Read more
Local

Greens castigate head for reported threats against animal friendly teachers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The reported threat by a Nicosia headmaster to teachers not to care for cats at the Pancyprian Gymnasium has drawn criticism from the Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Larnaca hinterland communities join forces to attract local visitors

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Vegan cookery workshops, wine tasting and musical evenings are among events being organised by 18 mountainous Larnaca communities as part of their campaign 'we...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros