Foreign Ministry issues two travel advisories

With airports now open and flight connectivity gradually being restored, the Foreign Ministry on Friday issued two travel advisories for Cypriot citizens who plan to travel or are already abroad.

The first is for countries in groups A and B based on the epidemiological monitoring unit’s classification of June 10 regarding the coronavirus situation. Here the Foreign Ministry advises caution.

The second is for all other countries, and here the Foreign Ministry recommends against non-essential travel.

The ministry said that data is being constantly evaluated and the travel advisories will be updated wherever necessary. It also noted that the classification of countries is ‘dynamic’ and is being updated.

Groups A countries are Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Group B are Israel, Poland and Romania.

“In light of the continuing spread globally of coronavirus COVID-19 and given its classification by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Cypriot citizens to exercise caution when travelling to these countries and to check in advance to make sure they are aware of the entry regulations and other measures that apply in their county of destination,” it said.

Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who are temporarily located or permanently reside in these countries are advised to be cautious, to follow local and international media on the latest developments regarding COVID-19, to adhere to the relevant instructions of the country’s authorities including restrictions or guidance concerning COVID-19 and to take self-protection measures, it added.

Cypriot citizens who are currently abroad, or intend to travel abroad for exceptional reasons, are encouraged to register on the online platform [email protected]

It should be noted that passengers intending to arrive/return to Cyprus will be required to comply with the applicable process and requirements for entry to Cyprus foreseen by relevant Decrees and Decisions of the Council of Ministers. Relevant announcements, press releases and information published by the Ministry of Health and other competent Authorities and Services of the Republic of Cyprus, are available from the dedicated website https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/

For all other countries except those listed in groups A and B, the Foreign Ministry is advising avoiding travel unless essential. Here too those already there should monitor local developments.

In case of an emergency, Cypriot citizens may contact the following numbers:

Diplomatic Missions of the Republic of Cyprus abroad:

Contact details for Diplomatic Missions are available at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website

http://www.mfa.gov.cy/mfa/mfa2016.nsf/mfa50_gr/mfa50_gr?OpenDocument

Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+357 2651113 (08:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday)

Duty Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+35799660129 (outside working hours*)

Crisis Management Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+35722801000 (24/7)

* The Duty Officer’s line is reachable outside office hours and is intended to provide assistance in emergency situations. For non-urgent questions, please contact the relevant Department of the Ministry during normal office hours via the switchboard +357 22-651000.