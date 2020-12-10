Foreign Ministry: Human rights of people in Cyprus still massively violated by Turkey

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the human rights of all the people of Cyprus are still in 2020 being massively and brutally violated on a daily basis, as a result of the ongoing, since 1974, Turkish occupation of Cyprus, and that the Republic of Cyprus will continue to work tirelessly with a view to terminate the illegal Turkish occupation and lift the violations of human rights of all Cypriots by Turkey.

In a press release issued on the occasion of the Human Rights Day, the Foreign Ministry also announced that it will launch a Human Rights Award named after Stella Soulioti, a Cypriot lawyer who was the first woman to be a Cabinet minister, and the first and so far only woman to be Attorney General in Cyprus.

The Award will be given each year to a person or an NGO which has fulfilled commendable work in promoting human rights in Cyprus. The winner will also be presented with the prize of 10 thousand euros.

Morover the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with other agencies, such as state services, foreign diplomatic missions and civil society organizations, will launch in 2021 a series of events on human rights.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ministry said that the Republic of Cyprus is working at the regional, European and international level actively, supporting initiatives to address the pandemic, with respect to human dignity.

(CNA)