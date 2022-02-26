Foreign Ministry calls on Cypriot citizens in Ukraine to remain at safe places

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Cypriot citizens who are still in Ukraine to remain in their homes, safe shelters or other safe places until the situation is reassessed to allow their movement, according to an announcement issued today.

As stated, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Kiev continues to operate and provide guidance and consular assistance, while arrangements have been made with the Embassy of Greece in Kiev so that, when and if conditions allow, those who wish to do so can leave the country in an organised and safe manner.

Cypriot citizens who are still in Ukraine are also invited to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Kiev in order to notify of their presence in the country, their intentions and to receive guidance. Furthermore, they are advised to provide their contact details through registration on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy .

Finally, it is noted that the Crisis Management Centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (opening hours: Monday-Friday, 08:30-16:00 local time, Cyprus, GMT+2) provides an additional reliable means of communication, guidance and consular assistance to Cypriot citizens directly affected by the situation in Ukraine.

(CNA)