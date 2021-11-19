Foreign Ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France meet in Athens

The Quadrilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and France is taking place on Friday in Athens.

The agenda includes recent developments in Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus problem, as well as developments in the Middle East, Libya, the Gulf, and the Sahel.

Energy cooperation and international challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and migration are also on the agenda, according to an official announcement in Nicosia.

The meeting will be attended by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The Quadrilateral Meeting is part of the regular coordination between Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt with France under the “3+1” format.

After the meeting, the four Foreign Ministers will make joint statements to the press at 15:30.