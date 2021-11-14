Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Egypt and Jordan meet in Dubai

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Egypt and Jordan was held on Sunday in Dubai, in the framework of the Sir Bani Yas Forum taking place in the city, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides said on Twitter.

According to the FM, Christodoulides, together with Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry, Greece’s Nikos Dendias and Jordan’s Ayman Hsafadi discussed the latest developments in the region, on the basis of positive agenda for inclusive cooperation.

CNA sources have said that the four ministers reviewed issues of common interest on developments in the broader eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, such as the situation in view of the Libyan elections, in the light of the Paris meeting on Libya.

They also reviewed developments in Syria, the destabilizing approach and intervention by countries in the region and the actions of the four countries in different formations to achieve the common goal to create conditions of peace, security and cooperation in the wider region, the same sources added.