Foreign Minister to participate in multilateral forum in Athens

Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will be in Athens on Thursday to participate in the `Friendship Forum` meeting of Foreign Ministers from several countries of the wider region of the Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf.

According to a press release by the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the Ministers will discuss about the prospects of enhancing regional cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual concern on the basis of a positive approach and will also examine ways to cooperate more effectively in the framework of efforts to address the COVID19 pandemic and its implications.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Cypriot Minister will hold separate meetings with his counterparts, with whom he will also discuss issues of bilateral interest.

The Ministers are expected to make statements to the press after the meeting.

