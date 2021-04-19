Foreign Minister receives AstraZeneca vaccine

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides has expressed optimism that the stable increase in the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will decisively contribute in handling the pandemic.

In statements to CNA after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the State Fair grounds in Nicosia, Christodoulides said that according to experts, the epidemiological data indicate we are at the most critical point in the collective effort for a year now to control the pandemic.

We need to continue acting with responsibility, faithfully adhering to protocols and the Health Ministry and experts’ recommendations to create the soonest conditions to completely control and eradicate the pandemic, Christodoulides said.

With this in mind, and the relevant Cabinet decision, he decided to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine this morning adding he feels very well.

He also expressed optimism that the stable increase in the number of people receiving the vaccine will decisively contribute to handling the pandemic on the island.