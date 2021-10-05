NewsLocalForeign Minister on the phone with Israeli and Maltese counterparts on EEZ

Foreign Minister on the phone with Israeli and Maltese counterparts on EEZ

Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides had separate phone calls with his counterparts from Israel and Malta, on Monday, with whom he discussed the developments in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

A post on the MFA’s twitter account says that Foreign Ministers Christodoulides and Yair Lapid discussed regional affairs of common interest and concern, and Turkey’s latest provocations in the EEZ of Cyprus, in a telephone conversation.

Another post says that in a telephone conversation with Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo, the Foreign Minister discussed developments in the broader region, with special emphasis on the Eastern Mediterranean and the latest provocative activities of Turkey in Cyprus’ EEZ.

By gavriella
Previous articleAs of 18 October, Safe Pass only for fully vaccinated persons
Next articleSpokesman: Nicosia expects UNSG to appoint special envoy on Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros