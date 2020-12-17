News Local Foreign Minister: Imperative to focus on fast post-Covid recovery

Foreign Minister: Imperative to focus on fast post-Covid recovery

It is imperative to focus on a fast post-Covid recovery, following the global disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides has said.

“The current year has been a difficult one. The global pandemic has posed enormous challenges on all countries and has radically disrupted life,” Christodoulides told an online event for the presentation of EY’s first Attractiveness Survey.

Christodoulides noted that governments are required to safeguard public health by adopting extraordinary measures, such as lockdowns, to safeguard public health.

“As a result, economic activity has declined sharply, affecting also global foreign direct investment flows. It is therefore imperative to focus on a fast post-Covid recovery,” he stated.

Referring to the survey, Christodoulides described the findings concerning investors that operate in Cyprus as encouraging, but he stressed that “this of course does not mean that our Government is complacent.”

“We have always been promoting an ambitious reform agenda and we are committed to continue on the same path, especially in areas such as the judicial and health care systems and sectors such as digital transformation, tourism, research and innovation and green economy,” he added.

He noted “the story is somewhat different” with regard to the findings concerning investors who are not established on the island.

“The findings clearly indicate the need to swiftly act in this area,” he said, noting that the Ministry of Foreign has been developing a Strategy for Economic Diplomacy, which will be launched in early 2021.

As he noted, the strategy aims at creating value for Cyprus and Cypriot businesses from increased trade, Foreign Direct Investment, innovation and national branding, maximizing the benefits from diplomatic engagement.

“Our strategic objectives,” the Cypriot FM said, concern “inter alia the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment, which maximises value-added for the economy and can trigger innovation spill-overs, the promotion of a coherent and cohesive brand of Cyprus abroad, as well as addressing any misconceptions or lack of awareness about the benefits that our country offers.”

“In our efforts, we are working hand-in-hand with the major stakeholders of the business and economic ecosystem of Cyprus, in fully utilising the potential of our Diplomatic Missions abroad in promoting our economic interests”, he went on to say, adding that in was in this framework, that the Council of Ministers recently decided that the Government be represented in the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, fully capitalising on potential synergies.

Concluding, Christodoulides said he is “confident, that through our collective efforts we will be able to effectively address the challenges identified in the EY Attractiveness Report and render Cyprus an even more attractive investment destination.”

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleInflation remains in negative territory for eight consecutive months
Next articleHealth Minister: Vaccinations expected to begin 27 December

Top Stories

Local

State budget for 2021 did not pass

gavriella -
During today’s House Plenum and following a series of discussions and disagreements, the state budget for 2021 did not pass. Specifically the voting was 24...
Read more
Local

Mushroom collectors can easily get lost in the Paphos Forest

gavriella -
In view of yesterday’s incident when a man got lost at the forest’s “Pagnouti cliff” area, the president of the Cyprus Mycological Association told...
Read more
World

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self-isolate

gavriella -
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Thursday (December 17), sparking a track and trace effort targeting EU...
Read more
Local

Eight migrants at Xylofagou Police Station since Monday

gavriella -
Eight migrants from Syria, who crossed over to the free areas from an unknown point, remain at the Xylofagou Police Station since Monday 14...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals take annual nosedive of 94.7% in November

gavriella -
Tourist arrivals in Cyprus dropped by an annual 94.7% in November with arrivals for the period of January – November 2020 registering a reduction...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

State budget for 2021 did not pass

gavriella -
During today’s House Plenum and following a series of discussions and disagreements, the state budget for 2021 did not pass. Specifically the voting was 24...
Read more
Local

Mushroom collectors can easily get lost in the Paphos Forest

gavriella -
In view of yesterday’s incident when a man got lost at the forest’s “Pagnouti cliff” area, the president of the Cyprus Mycological Association told...
Read more
Local

Eight migrants at Xylofagou Police Station since Monday

gavriella -
Eight migrants from Syria, who crossed over to the free areas from an unknown point, remain at the Xylofagou Police Station since Monday 14...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: Vaccinations expected to begin 27 December

gavriella -
On his personal account on Twitter, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou wrote that upon receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), vaccinations are expected...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros