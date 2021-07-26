Foreign Minister discusses cooperation in energy sector with Israel’s Energy Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides held a meeting on Monday with Israel`s new Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar in the framework of the two – day working visit he is paying in the country.

According to a tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “close cooperation in the field of #energy is important both in – #bilateral context but also key for the further enhancement of cooperation in broader #EastMed & #MiddleEast region. #EMGF”.

In the morning, Christodoulides was welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, with whom he discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them, issues related to regional co-operation and dialogue the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as on EU-Israel relations.

Minister Christodoulides briefed him on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, in light of the new provocative and illegal activities of Turkey, especially in relation to the enclosed area of ​​Famagusta.

During his stay in Israel, Christodoulides will be received in separate meetings by the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and the Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, with whom he will have the opportunity to discuss issues relating to bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel, the Cyprus problem, as well as regional and international affairs of common interest.